Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa assures support to Triton Electric Vehicle

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to present state Budget on Monday
Karnataka CM to review situation in rain, flood ravaged districts
HC rejects Yediyurappa's plea to quash FIR in land denotification case
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa charts out bigger role for son Vijayendra in BJP
Karnataka to introduce law against love jihad in next assembly session: CM
-
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has
said his government was keen on supporting new age firms in Karnataka and assured to provide all necessary assistance.
He was speaking at a virtual meeting with the CEO and founder of Triton Electric Himanshu Patel on investment opportunities for Triton Electric vehicles in Karnataka on Monday.
"The Government of Karnataka is very keen to support entry of new age firm like Triton Electric Vehicles and all assistance will be provided with complete customised facilitation," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying in an official statement.
He explained that the EV cluster in Ramanagara is being created over an area of 500 acres, which will offer a strong and concentrated EV ecosystem.
Karnataka being the first state to launch a dedicated Electric Vehicles policy in 2017 is now updating the EV Policy to make it more investor-friendly, he pointed out.
Despite COVID 19 hitting the economy across the globe, the Government of Karnataka has extended all possible support to the industry growth, Yediyurappa said.
He added that the New Industry Policy has special emphasis to make Karnataka an integral part of the global supply chain across industry sectors.
The statement said the Triton's CEO expressed interest to invest in Karnataka and assured to look into the prospects.
He also said he would be visiting India shortly for another round of discussions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU