India's August diesel demand slumps due to monsoon rains and inflation

-
ALSO READ
Most districts in UP, Bihar and Jharkhand battle monsoon deficit
Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Pak, kills 150 in less than a month
India receives August monsoon rains 3.4% above average: Weather department
Rainfall in India 9% higher than previous years but 85 districts still dry
Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of scheduled date
-
Gasoil sales by Indian state retailers in August fell from a month earlier as monsoon rains restricted mobility while high inflation curtailed overall demand for goods, preliminary sales data shows.
Fuel demand in India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, typically falls during the four-month monsoon season beginning in June as parts of the country are hit by heavy floods.
Gasoil demand in August fell 4.9% from July to 6.12 million tonnes while gasoline demand rose 5.8% to 2.82 million tonnes, the data showed.
Monsoon rains reduce demand from the agriculture sector as irrigation-related requirements decrease. Gasoil accounts for about two-fifths of India's overall refined fuel consumption and is directly linked to industrial activity in Asia's third-largest economy.
State retailers Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd own about 90% of the country's retail fuel outlets.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 20:30 IST