India's coronavirus tally breaches 9.4-mn mark after reporting 38,772 cases

India's coronavirus tally breached the 94-lakh mark after 38,772 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Monday.
The overall coronavirus cases reached 94,31,692 including 4,46,952 active cases and 88,47,600 recoveries. With 443 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,139.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of tests for COVID-19 conducted in the country reached 14,03,79,976, of these, 8,76,173 COVID-19 tests were done yesterday.
Today is the 23rd day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.
On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the national recovery rate stands at 93.71 per cent.
It also said that India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally (presently 99).
