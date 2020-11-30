Rajasthan imposes night curfew from Dec 1-31 in 13 districts due to Covid

-
ALSO READ
UK coronavirus update: 23,056 fresh Covid-19 cases, 280 fatalities
Telangana registers 1,504 fresh coronavirus cases, 5 more fatalities
Uttarakhand reports 498 more coronavirus cases; tally to 65,036
Telangana reports 1,536 new coronavirus cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Karnataka coronavirus update: Covid-19 case tally crosses 500,000-mark
-
In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, Rajasthan government has imposed a night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am within urban limits of 13 district headquarter towns of Kota, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Nagore, Pali, Tonk, Sikar and Ganganagar from December 1 to 31.
The Rajasthan government said in an order, "All markets, workplaces and commercial complexes will be closed by 7 pm so that the staff and others reach back home by 8 pm, unless special permission is obtained from the officer authorised by the District Collector in this regard."
However, the state government order will not be applicable on - factories with production of continuous nature, factories having night shift, IT companies, chemist shops, offices related to essential emergency services, marriage related gathering, any workplace related to medical services, passengers coming or going to transport terminals.
Movement of trucks and other goods carrier vehicles and persons employed for loading and unloading goods will also not be affected by the night curfew.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU