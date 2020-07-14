India's coronavirus tally will cross 1 million-mark this week: Rahul Gandhi

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: Walmart to hire 50000 more workers as people continue stockpiling
World coronavirus dispatch: First human trial of Covid-19 drug underway
Economists bet on solid rebound after world recovers from Covid-19 crisis
World Coronavirus Dispatch: People with no symptoms can 'spread' virus
World coronavirus dispatch: Numbers jump, scientists recommend mass testing
-
Questioning the Narendra Modi government over the handling of the novel coronavirus situation in the country, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the country's tally will cross 10 lakh mark this week.
"This week the figure will cross 10,00,000 in our country," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet attaching a news report.
In the report, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned that the Covid-19 pandemic will get "worse and worse" if governments fail to take more decisive action.
WHO Director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said, "too many countries [were] headed in the wrong direction", the BBC reported.
On Monday, Rahul Gandhi, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad, alluding to a graph which showed a rise in daily coronavirus cases across the world took a dig saying, "India at good position in COVID-19 battle?"
The former Congress chief has been critical of the government over the handling of the pandemic situation in the country by the Centre.
--IANS
aks/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU