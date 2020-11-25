India's Covid-19 caseload goes past 9.2 mn; active cases up by 6,079

-
-
India's COVID-19 caseload went past 92 lakh with 44,376 new cases reported in a day, while the number of recoveries surged to 86.42 lakh, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
The number of total coronavirus cases rose to 92,22,216 in the country, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,34,699 with 481 new fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.
The active caseload shot up to4,44,746, an increase of 6,079 cases from Tuesday, even though it remained below five lakh for the 15th consecutive day, accounting for 4.82 per cent of the total cases, the data stated.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 86,42,771, pushing the national recovery rate to93.72per cent, while the COVID-19casefatality rate stands at 1.46 per cent.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30-lakh mark on August 23 and 40-lakh mark on September 5.
It went past 50 lakh on September 16,60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over13.48 crore samples were tested for COVID-19 up to November 24, including 11,59,032on Tuesday.
