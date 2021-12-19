India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 137.46 crore, says govt

In the ongoing nationwide COVID vaccination drive, India has administered 1,37,46,13,252 vaccine doses so far, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 76,54,466 vaccine doses have been administered.

Meanwhile, India has logged 7,081 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload of the country to 83,913, the lowest in nearly 1.5 years, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

As per the Ministry, India's active caseload is the lowest in 570 days."Active cases constitute 0.24 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is lowest since March 2020," stated the Ministry.

With the recovery of 7,469 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic has increased to 3,41,78,940. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.38 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

As many as 264 deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours. As per the ministry, the cumulative death tally due to COVID-19 is 4,77,422.

