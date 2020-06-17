Covid-19 Factoid: India reports 10,000+ daily recoveries for a second time

The cout of confirmed cases globally stands at over 8 million, of which roughly half have now recovered. The global death toll is at 439,760 at present. The US is still at the top of the ladder, with over 2 million cases, followed by Brazil and Russia.

In India, there are 153,178 active cases of now, while the confirmed case count is more than 300,000. Over 9,900 patients have lost their lives so far, while 180,012 people have been cured.

Here are some graphs on the current spread:

#1. The last 1 million cases were added to world tally in just a week

The pace of growth for new cases globally isn’t showing any signs of ebbing. As the global tally crossed 8 million, every new million cases have been registered in a shorter period. The initial million took 95 days to get registered, but subsequent millions took 8 to 13 days. The latest one million took the fastest to register, at just 7 days.





#2. More than 10,000 recoveries were reported in India for a second time

In a positive trend, daily recoveries crossed 10,000 for the second time since the infection spread. In fact, for all the days in June, the number of recoveries in a day has been firmly above 3,500 throughout. India’s recovery rate is roughly at 52 per cent at present.



#2. Telangana has the worst testing penetration among the worst affected states

Telangana has a testing rate of 628 tests per million population, lowest among the worst affected states (more than 5,000 cases). Telangana has 5,193 confirmed cases at present, but this number could be higher if testing is ramped up. In comparison, Delhi, with over 40,000 confirmed cases, has very high testing penetration, at 14,947. Maharashtra, with over 100,000 cases, conducts 5,620 tests per million. Among these states, J&K has the highest testing penetration with 20,557 tests per million population.



