JUST IN
Netflix global CEO meets union minister Anurag Thakur in New Delhi
Trai chief asks telecom operators to improve service quality at state level
Govt may bring 151 technical textile items under quality control order
India, Russia finalise protocol on cooperation in civil aviation sector
RBI issues final guidelines on interest rate risk in banking book
Two NDRF teams deployed in earthquake-hit Turkiye return to India
Mercury to rise 2-4 degrees over next 5-6 days; 35% rain deficit this year
Govt cuts reserve price of FCI wheat to Rs 2,150 per quintal for bulk users
Relocation of cheetah to India a measure of goodwill between BRICS partners
RBI issues draft norms for lending and borrowing of government securities
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Special event organised to celebrate signing of India-UAE CEPA in Abu Dhabi
icon-arrow-left
India setting up $4 billion fund to backstop corporate debt market
Business Standard

India's deepwater exploration has vast investment potential: Research

He also tweeted that "Could India be the licensing wildcard of 2023" and added that this also means there's alignment & agreement from PM's office down to DGH that more offshore exploration is needed

Topics
India | Investment | Petroleum Ministry

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo: PTI)
Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo: PTI)

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, quoting a report by the global research and consultancy group Wood Mackenzie, on Friday said that India could be the licensing wildcard of 2023, adding that it reaffirms the fact that there is alignment and agreement from Prime Minister's Office (PMO) down to Director General Hydrocarbons (DGH) that more offshore exploration is required.

Wood Mackenzie, also known as WoodMac, is a global research and consultancy group supplying data, written analysis and consultancy advice to the energy, chemicals, renewables, metals and mining industries.

Citing the firm's latest report titled "Why are the Majors interested in deepwater India", Puri said in a series of tweets that the "World looks atA#PMModiJi's leadership with confidence & hope. As this latest report by@WoodMackenzieAstates".

He also tweeted that "Could India be the licensing wildcard of 2023" and added that "this also means there's alignment & agreement from PM's office down to DGH that more offshore exploration is needed".

"We now believe the risk or reward balance in deepwater exploration is sufficiently tempting to bring in the industry's big players," the minister tweeted, quoting a portion from the report.

Citing the concluding remarks of the report, Puri tweeted: "We would argue that India's projection of 'alignment' on wanting more exploration, from the PM down, is particularly advantageous".

The minister, on his part, said that: "New area access & geological prospectivity has opened up over 9.1 lakh sq kms of no-go areas, particularly frontier blocks with limited well and data coverage and untested deepwater for exploration. India's data sharing, fiscal terms & policies have also evoked global confidence".

"Reforms including royalty discounts, zero-revenue sharing for Category II & III basins, windfall revenue sharing, capped govt revenue share, and increased gas marketing & pricing freedom have resonated well with majors. Other regulatory improvements include PARIVESH, an online portal to speed up environmental approvals, & a move to accept more documents from contractors on a self-certification basis. DGH, is also pushing easier data access, virtual data rooms & a new data repository in Houston," Puri added.

--IANS

ans/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 21:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU