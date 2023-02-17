Trai chief asks telecom operators to improve service quality at state level

-
ALSO READ
BSNL has worst call drop rate in 14 of 18 surveyed cities, shows Trai data
Trai to meet telcos on Feb 17 to discuss calls drops, service issues, 5G
Give clear road map on fixing 5G connectivity issues: Trai to telcos
New big telecom move: Trai sets the ball rolling on auction across 4 bands
DoT and TRAI to start consultation on regulating OTT communication apps
-
Telecom regulator Trai has asked telcos to report call drop and service quality data at state level, as the regulator instructed operators to immediately improve quality of service and connectivity across the country.
Trai chief P D Vaghela met representatives of telecom companies, including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, on Friday to review service quality, and asked operators to take necessary steps to reduce call drops.
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has made it clear to operators that it will tighten service quality benchmarks, for which a consultation process will be initiated.
Vaghela told reporters that Trai will make the service quality standards more stringent.
To start with, Trai will monitor call drop data at the state level too, immediately.
At present, the data is collected LSA (licensed service area)-wise and averaged quarterly. This makes it difficult to pin-point problems, and patchy networks in smaller states.
The reporting of data at state level, and at some point perhaps, district level too, is bound to improve service quality.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 21:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU