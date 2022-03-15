India's first electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur my dream: Gadkari

Union Minister on Tuesday said making India's first electric highway between Delhi and is his dream.

Addressing an event, Gadkari further said so far, the government has received 47 proposals to set up ropeway cables in Manipur, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir.

"My dream is to make an electric highway between Delhi and Jaipur," he said.

The road transport and minister said his ministry's budget is good, and the market is ready to support it.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget for 2022-23 has allocated Rs 1.99 lakh crore for the road transport and ministry.

Of this, Rs 1.34 lakh crore will be allocated to the National Authority of India ( NHAI), which is primarily responsible for the development of NHs and expressways across the country.

