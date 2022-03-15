Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti 'disappointed' over Karnataka HC's verdict

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: Should you try peer-to-peer lending to maximise your returns?
Minus Congress, no third front can fight BJP: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti
NC, PDP workers protest after detention of their leaders
Mehbooba Mufti writes to Amit Shah on arrest of youth on terror charges
TMS, Ep 11: New auto-debit rules, RIL board member row, markets in H1, FY22
-
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday called the Karnataka high court's decision upholding ban on entry of girls into government schools wearing hijab, "disappointing".
"Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab it's not about an item of clothing, it's about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress.
"That the court didn't uphold this basic right is a travesty", Omar Abdullah said on his twitter page.
Another former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said: "Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing.
"On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose".
Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the Hijab ban is deeply disappointing," Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president, said in a tweet. "On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose," she added.
--IANS
sq/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU