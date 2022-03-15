Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti 'disappointed' over Karnataka HC's verdict

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers and on Tuesday called the Karnataka high court's decision upholding ban on entry of girls into government schools wearing hijab, "disappointing".

"Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the it's not about an item of clothing, it's about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress.

"That the court didn't uphold this basic right is a travesty", said on his twitter page.

Another former chief minister said: "Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the ban is deeply disappointing.

"On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose".

Karnataka HC's decision to uphold the ban is deeply disappointing," Mehbooba Mufti, PDP president, said in a tweet. "On one hand we talk about empowering women yet we are denying them the right to a simple choice. Its isn't just about religion but the freedom to choose," she added.

--IANS

sq/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)