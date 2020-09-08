India's largest Covid Care Centre to shut down due to lack of patients

India's largest Covid Care Centre (CCC) - the 10,100-bed facility at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) - will be shut down from September 15 for lack of patients

The civic body has taken this decision after the head of CCC taskforce, Rajendra Kumar Kataria had suggested such a move, following discussions with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Started with much fanfare, the facility housed migrant labourers for some time in quarantine earlier during the lockdown, under the vigil of police.

Furniture and beds bought for the large convention facility's CCC will be given away to government and university hostels.

The Social Welfare Department will receive 2,500 sets of furniture for its hostels, and the Bagalkot Horticulture University hostel, the Minority Welfare Department hostels and GKVK 1,000 each.

BIEC is famous for hosting several global events such as the CeBIT and others.

