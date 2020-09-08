JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Kerala CM, MPs to oppose privatisation of Thiruvananthapuram airport
Business Standard

Punjab coronavirus update: Over 2,100 new Covid-19 cases reported

As many as 2,110 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab, taking the total number of cases to 65,583, according to the State Government

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests | Coronavirus Vaccine

ANI  |  General News 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

As many as 2,110 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 65,583, according to the State Government.

With 61 more deaths, the death toll in the state reached 1,923.

India on Monday achieved a grim milestone after it replaced Brazil to become the second-worst country hit by COVID-19 as the national caseload crossed the 42 lakh-mark with a spike of 90,802 new cases.

The total coronavirus cases in the country reached 42,04,614 including 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 71,642 deaths, as per the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
First Published: Tue, September 08 2020. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU