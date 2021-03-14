India's power consumption grows 16.5% in first 12 days of March

-
ALSO READ
Private power generating companies seek sops on electricity export
Over 90% families have electricity meters, billed regularly: CEEW study
IEX records 13.2% growth in electricity sales in September quarter
Load shedding in Delhi lowest in last two decades, says Economic Survey
How Jharkhand's rich households corner power subsidies worth Rs 300 cr
-
Power consumption in the country grew 16.5 per cent in the first 12 days of this month at 47.67 billion units over the corresponding period a year ago, showing a revival in the economic activities, according to power ministry data.
Power consumption during March 1-12 last year was recorded at 40.92 BU.
On the other hand, the peak power demand met, which is the highest supply in a day, during this 12-day period of March 2021 remained well above the highest record of 170.16 GW in the entire March 2020.
Till March 12, 2021, peak power demand met touched the highest level of 186.03 GW on March 11, 2021, and recorded a growth of 9.3 per cent over 170.16 GW a year ago.
The highest daily peak power demand met of 1701.16 was recorded on March 3, 2020.
Experts are of the view that the rise in power demand and consumption indicates that the impact of pandemic-induced lockdown and sluggish economic conditions has tapered off.
They exuded confidence that power consumption and demand could record a double digit growth during March this year in view of rising mercury and perk-up in commercial and industrial requirement of electricity.
They expect power consumption in this entire month to be higher than 98.95 BU recorded in March 2020.
The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25, 2020, to contain the spread of COVID-19.
After a gap of six months, power consumption recorded a 4.6 per cent year-on-year growth in September and 11.6 per cent in October.
In November 2020, the power consumption growth slowed to 3.12 per cent, mainly due to the early onset of winters.
In December, power consumption grew by 4.5 per cent while it was 4.4 per cent in January 2021.
Power consumption in February this year recorded higher at 104.11 BU compared to 103.81 BU last year despite the fact that 2020 was a leap year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU