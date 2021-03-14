Adityanath got Uttar Pradesh CM's post by chance, says Akhilesh Yadav

-
ALSO READ
BJP govt has failed to develop infrastructure in UP, says Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party to contest 2022 UP polls on its own: Akhilesh Yadav
Post-demonetisation, corruption increased: Samajwadi Chief Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav targets Adityanath, says due not given to SP regime for work
MSME loans doubled during CM Adityanath's rule, says UP government
-
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying he got the CM's post by chance.
Referring to Uttarakhand where the BJP changed its CM, Yadav at a "kisan mahapanchayat" organised by his party and the Mahan Dal in UP's Kasganj said the day the BJP MLAs came to know that they are being denied ticket (for polls), on that day, UP's chief minister will be changed.
He had become the UP's chief minister by chance ("tukke se"), Yadav added referring to Adityanath's surprise selection for the post by the BJP after the Assembly polls in 2017.
Further taking a dig at Adityanath, he said, "If the Uttar Pradesh chief minister knew how to use a laptop, then he would have distributed laptops among the youth.
The UP chief minister is an amazing CM and (I) don't know what happens to him when he sees a red cap, Yadav said referring to Adityanath's remarks in the state legislature some days ago.
In an obvious reference to the SP members who wear red caps, Adityanath recalled that he had once been to village school when a child called a politician sporting a cap as "goonda" (hooligan).
Yadav said, "The chief minister had said that a two-and-a-half-year-old child had told him that those wearing a red cap are like this. But I say that you take a photo of a person wearing a red cap and your own and the child will tell who is what. I wonder how much can a two-and-a-half-year-old child speak."
Yadav further advised the CM to wear a red cap, saying he would look nice. Remember that a yogi is a person who considers other's pain his own, he said.
The SP chief on this occasion said that in the 2022 Assembly elections, the SP will have an alliance with the Mahan Dal and the Rashtriya Lok Dal. The relationship between the Mahan Dal and us is strong, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU