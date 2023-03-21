India's renewable energy capacity reaches 168.96 GW: Minister R K Singh

-
-
India's total installed renewable energy capacity touched 168.96 GW mark by February 2023-end, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.
Out of the total 168.96 GW, 64.38 GW is solar power capacity, 51.79 GW hydro, 42.02 GW wind and 10.77 GW bio power, R K Singh, Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy, said in Rajya Sabha.
Another 82.62 GW of green energy capacity is under implementation and 40.89 GW of capacity is under various stages of tendering, he said in a written reply to the upper House.
A total of 3,16,754.86 MU of electricity has been generated from renewable energy sources during the current year 2022-23 (up to January 2023), Singh said.
According to the minister, India's total power generation capacity was at 412.21 GW as on February 28, 2023.
The government's aim is to achieve 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.
First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 15:58 IST
