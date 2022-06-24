India's rice planting down 46% from last year over weak monsoon start

-
ALSO READ
Humble rice bran becomes hot commodity as India scours for edible oils
Indian rice farmers look forward to a good monsoon and a better harvest
Will India emerge as key global player in wheat after sanctions on Russia?
Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of scheduled date
Why is India's basmati rice export seeing a decline?
-
Indian farmers have planted 1.96 million hectares with summer-sown rice so far, farm ministry data showed on Friday, down 46% from last year mainly due to a weak start to the monsoon.
The outlook is better, however, as the monsoon has gathered steam. Summer rains have covered more than half of the country, with the rainfall deficit getting narrowed to 2% from 36%.
The planting has just started, and the area under rice could go up with a pick-up in monsoon rains, said B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the All India Rice Exporters Association.
Farmers generally start planting rice, corn, cotton, soybeans, sugarcane and peanuts, among other crops, from June, when monsoon rains typically arrive in India. Sowing usually lasts until July.
Monsoon rains play a crucial role in agriculture - which employs nearly 50% of India's workforce - as nearly half of the country's farmland lacks irrigation.
The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare will keep updating the provisional crop sowing figures as it gathers more information from state governments.
The planting figures are also subject to revision depending on the progress of the June-September monsoon season.
The area planted with cotton totalled 3.18 million hectares, down from 3.73 million hectares a year earlier. Monsoon rains have been sparse over cotton-growing areas in Gujarat and Maharashtra states in the west.
Farmers have a relatively short window to complete cotton sowing and that's why rains need to pick up to help growers plant the crop.
The sowing of soybeans, the main summer oilseed crop, stood at 278,000 million hectares, compared with 1.25 million hectares at the same time in 2021.
The area planted with protein-rice pulse rose to 202,000 hectares against 132,000 hectares last year.
But pulse acreage could drop in the next few weeks as some farmers might switch to more lucrative cotton and soybean, said Nitin Kalantri, a trader based in Maharashtra.
Sugarcane planting was almost unchanged at 5.07 million hectares.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU