In pics: India's Top 10 most expensive housing locations

ANAROCK'S top 10 rankings are based on the average prices of all new luxury units launched between 2013 and the first half of 2019 (H1-2019)

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

#10 Alipore, Kolkata

#9 Golf Course Road, NCR

Recently, a report by Knight Frank had put New Delhi as the 10th fastest-growing city in the world in luxury residential real estate, with a rise of 4.4 per cent in capital values over the past one year.

#8 Koregaon Park, Pune

#7 Anna Nagar, Chennai

#6 Karol Bagh, New Delhi

In the National Capital Region (NCR), prices of luxury residential units in Karol Bagh are higher than those in the upscale Golf Course Road by nearly 8 per cent, the report says, with some of the projects bundling in with roof-top cafés with spectacular views, observatory decks, restaurants, spas and various other luxury amenities.

#5 Egmore, Chennai

#4 Nungambakkam, Chennai

Chennai’s Nungambakkam ranks fourth with average price of Rs 18,000 per sq. ft.

#3 Mahalakshmi, Mumbai

Mumbai houses the country’s top three most expensive locations for luxury residential houses - primary (first sale by developer), says the latest report by ANAROCK Property consultants. 

#2 Worli, Mumbai

#1 Tardeo, Mumbai

With a price tag of Rs 56,200 per square feet (sq. ft.), Tardeo in Mumbai has emerged as the costliest location


First Published: Mon, September 09 2019. 20:30 IST

