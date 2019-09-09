In pics: India's Top 10 most expensive housing locations

#10 Alipore, Kolkata
#9 Golf Course Road, NCR
Recently, a report by Knight Frank had put New Delhi as the 10th fastest-growing city in the world in luxury residential real estate, with a rise of 4.4 per cent in capital values over the past one year.
#8 Koregaon Park, Pune
#7 Anna Nagar, Chennai
#6 Karol Bagh, New Delhi
In the National Capital Region (NCR), prices of luxury residential units in Karol Bagh are higher than those in the upscale Golf Course Road by nearly 8 per cent, the report says, with some of the projects bundling in with roof-top cafés with spectacular views, observatory decks, restaurants, spas and various other luxury amenities.
#5 Egmore, Chennai
#4 Nungambakkam, Chennai
Chennai’s Nungambakkam ranks fourth with average price of Rs 18,000 per sq. ft.
#3 Mahalakshmi, Mumbai
Mumbai houses the country’s top three most expensive locations for luxury residential houses - primary (first sale by developer), says the latest report by ANAROCK Property consultants.
#2 Worli, Mumbai
#1 Tardeo, Mumbai
With a price tag of Rs 56,200 per square feet (sq. ft.), Tardeo in Mumbai has emerged as the costliest location
