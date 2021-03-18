India, Saudi Arabia hold talks on initiating cooperation in space

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia foreign minister sees path toward ending rift with Qatar
How rich is Saudi Arabia? Kingdom does the math in balance sheet overhaul
Saudi Crown Prince expects upcoming GCC summit to reconcile Gulf Monarchies
Saudi TV says missile or drone intercepted over national capital Riyadh
Saudi Arabia's economy shrinks 7% in Q2, joblessness at record high
-
India and Saudi Arabia held
discussions on initiating cooperation in the space field and explored the possibility of inking a county-level MoU.
Indian Space Research Organisation and Saudi Space Commission held a bilateral meeting on Wednesday on virtual mode.
Secretary in the Indian Department of Space and ISRO Chairman K Sivan and President of Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Commission Prince Sultan bin Salman led the discussions.
"Both had discussions on initiating space cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The possibility of concluding country-level MoU for space cooperation was also discussed," Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU