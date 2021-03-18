India, Saudi Arabia hold talks on initiating cooperation in space

and held



discussions on initiating cooperation in the field and explored the possibility of inking a county-level MoU.

Indian Research Organisation and Saudi Commission held a bilateral meeting on Wednesday on virtual mode.

Secretary in the Indian Department of Space and ISRO Chairman K Sivan and President of Board of Directors of the Saudi Space Commission Prince Sultan bin Salman led the discussions.

"Both had discussions on initiating space cooperation in areas of mutual interest. The possibility of concluding country-level MoU for space cooperation was also discussed," Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)