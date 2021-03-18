Karnataka Waqf retracts circular restricting loudspeaker use in mosques

-
ALSO READ
No loudspeakers in mosques, dargahs from 10 pm-6 am: Karnataka Waqf Board
Delhi govt launches audit into 'irregularities' in Delhi Waqf Board
Beijing is erasing 'un-Chinese' mosques, precious shrines in Xinjiang
President Erdogan's son-in-law quits as economy czar, spurs Lira rally
SC dismisses plea to have govt nominees in trust to build mosque in Ayodhya
-
The Karnataka State Board of Auqaf (waqf) withdrew the circular restricting the management of mosques and dargahs from using loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am during namaaz.
Earlier, on March 17, the board, in a circular, had restricted the management of mosques and dargahs from using loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am during namaaz citing the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and had said loudspeakers used during daytime shall adhere to ambient air quality standards in respect of noise.
"Loudspeakers shall not be used from 10:00 pm onwards up to 6:00 am and loudspeakers used during the day shall be as per the ambient air quality standards," the earlier circular had said.
Stating increased ambient noise level, the circular read, "It is observed that increasing ambient noise level around many Masjid and Dargah due to generator sets, loudspeakers and public address systems have deleterious effects on human health and the psychological well-being of the people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU