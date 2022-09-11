India-Saudi collaboration holds promise of shared growth, prosperity: EAM

-
ALSO READ
EAM S Jaishankar speaks to Indonesian counterpart, focus on G-20 group
EAM Jaishankar to meet US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Tuesday
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to go on a 3-day visit to Saudi Arabia
India supplies 1,160 MW power to B'desh, 1,500 MW more in pipeline: EAM
EAM Jaishankar hails India as 'first responder' during world crisis
-
Underlining the importance of the strategic relationship between India and Saudi Arabia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Sunday that the collaboration holds the promise of shared growth, prosperity, stability, security and development.
Jaishankar, who arrived here on Saturday on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia to discuss ways to further strengthen relations between the two countries, addressed diplomats at the Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh this morning.
"Addressed diplomats at the Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh this morning. Underlined the importance of India-Saudi Strategic Relationship at a time when the world is at crossroads, he said in a tweet.
"Our collaboration holds promise of shared growth, prosperity, stability, security and development, he added in another tweet.
It is Jaishankar's first visit to Saudi Arabia as the External Affairs Minister. During the visit, Jaishankar will co-chair with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud the first ministerial meeting of the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation (PSSC), established under the framework of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.
India and Saudi Arabia enjoy cordial and friendly relations reflecting the centuries-old economic and socio-cultural ties. Saudi Arabia is India's fourth-largest trading partner.
More than 18 per cent of India's crude oil imports are sourced from Saudi Arabia. During FY22 (April -December), bilateral trade was valued at USD 29.28 billion. During this period, India's imports from Saudi Arabia were valued at USD 22.65 billion and exports to Saudi Arabia were worth USD 6.63 billion.
The approximately 2.2-million-strong Indian community is the largest expatriate community in the Kingdom, according to the Indian embassy in Riyadh.
The top leadership of both countries remained in close touch even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 17:39 IST