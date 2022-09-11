PM Modi condoles demise of renowned archaeologist Braj Basi Lal

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his condolences after the demise of renowned archaeologist Braj Basi Lal on Friday.
He also lauded Lal's work and highlighted that his contribution was unparalleled.
"Shri BB Lal was an outstanding personality. His contributions to culture and archaeology are unparalleled. He will be remembered as a great intellectual who deepened our connection with our rich past. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti" tweeted PM Modi.
Lal had been conferred with Padma Vibhushan for his contribution in the field of archaeology.
He is particularly known for his work on the archaeology of Ramayana sites.
Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Queen Elizabeth II as he hailed her "inspiring leadership".
Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister recalled his memorable meetings with the Queen during his UK visits in 2015 and 2018.
"I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings, she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," PM Modi tweeted.
The Prime Minister said Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times."She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of the UK in this sad hour," he said in a subsequent tweet.
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving monarch of the UK, died earlier today at the age of 96.
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the Royal Family said in a statement.
First Published: Sun, September 11 2022. 08:25 IST