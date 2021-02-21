India signs $50 mn def agreement with Maldives to boost maritime capability

-
India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Sunday, as New Delhi signed a USD 50 million defence Line of Credit agreement with the island nation to facilitate capability building in the maritime domain.
Jaishnakar, who is here on a two-day visit, held discussions with Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi.
"Cordial meeting with Defence Minister @MariyaDidi . Useful exchange on our defence cooperation. India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives," he tweeted.
"Glad to sign with Defence Minister @MariyaDidi the UTF Harbour Project agreement. Will strengthen Maldivian Coast Guard capability and facilitate regional HADR efforts. Partners in development, partners in security," he said.
