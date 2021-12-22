India successfully tests ballistic missile 'Pralay' off Odisha coast

-
-
India Wednesday successfully test fired short-range, surface to surface-guided ballistic missile Pralay' off the Odisha coast here, DRDO sources said.
The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by Defence Research Development Organisation is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian ballistic missile programme.
The missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10.30 am, met all the mission objectives, the sources said.
A battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coast line, they said.
Pralay' is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.
