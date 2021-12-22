India successfully tests ballistic missile 'Pralay' off Odisha coast

Wednesday successfully test fired short-range, surface to surface-guided Pralay' off the coast here, DRDO sources said.

The solid-fuel, battlefield missile developed by Defence Research Development Organisation is based on Prithvi Defence Vehicle from the Indian programme.

The missile, launched from the APJ Abdul Kalam Island around 10.30 am, met all the mission objectives, the sources said.

A battery of tracking instruments monitored its trajectory along the coast line, they said.

Pralay' is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)