TN farmer's girl receives Rs 3 cr US scholarship for bachelors study

-
ALSO READ
India, US kick off mega wargame in Indian Ocean with eye on China
Central banks should not mandate 'green' investments: Raghuram Rajan
Sugar season 2020-21 to end with lower stocks, Rs 7,000 cr unpaid dues
Tamil Nadu serosurvey finds 66% population have antibodies for Covid
Madhya Pradesh govt appoints Olympic hockey player Vivek Sagar as DSP
-
Swega Swaminathan from Kasipalayam village in Erode district, who is the daughter of a farmer has received a full scholarship of Rs 3 crore to pursue a bachelor's degree in Chicago University in the United States of America.
Chicago University stands among the first ten ranked universities globally.
Swega was trained and mentored by Dexterity global under its leadership development and carrier development programme, according to a statement from the organisation.
Sharad Vivek Sagar, founder of Dexterity global in a tweet said: "This is huge. A 17-year-old Dexterity to College fellow from Erode in Tamil Nadu, the daughter of a small farmer, Swega has been accepted to the University of Chicago, one of the top 10 universities in the world on a full scholarship worth 3 crores.
Sharad Sagar also said that Dexterity global is a not-for-profit, national organisation powering the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training.
--IANS
aal/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU