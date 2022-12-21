JUST IN
Business Standard

India targeting late 2024 for maiden human spaceflight launch: Govt

Govt said astronaut designates for the spaceflight were currently undergoing mission-specific training in Bengaluru

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India's maiden human space flight mission is targeted for launch in the fourth quarter of 2024, Union Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh told Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply, Singh said that the astronaut designates for the human spaceflight had been identified and were currently undergoing their mission-specific training in Bengaluru.

Singh said in view of the paramount importance of crew safety, two test vehicle missions are planned before the Gaganyaan-1' mission to demonstrate the performance of the crew escape system and parachute-based deceleration system for different flight conditions.

Singh said the uncrewed G1' mission is targeted to be launched in the last quarter of 2023 followed by the second uncrewed G2' mission in the second quarter of 2024, before the final human space flight H1' mission in the fourth quarter of 2024.

He said the G1' mission was aimed at validating the performance of human-rated launch vehicle, orbital module propulsion system, mission management, communication system and recovery operations. The mission will carry a humanoid as payload.

Singh said the first semester of astronaut training has been completed wherein they have undergone course modules on theoretical basics, space medicine, launch vehicles, spacecraft system and ground support infrastructure.

"Regular physical fitness sessions, aeromedical training and flying practice are also part of crew training. Corresponding evaluation and assessment activities have also been completed. The second semester of crew training is currently in progress," Singh said.

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 20:20 IST

