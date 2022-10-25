JUST IN
Delhi L-G launches one-time property tax amnesty scheme 'SAMRIDDHI 2022-23'
India to be Vishwa Guru again: Dhankhar stresses on need for education

Indian education | Jagdeep Dhankar

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor, West Bengal
Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said India is set to become a "Vishwa Guru" again as he stressed on the need for right education and thinking.

Addressing a programme held to mark 85th anniversary of Braham Kumaris at Abu Road, he also expressed confidence that the country within a decade will emerge as the third largest economy in the world.

"Right education, right thinking and right knowledge can give us strength," Dhankhar said.

India was a "Vishwa Guru" in the past and will become one in future again, he said.

"What we dreamt of will soon come true. Our educational institutions have led the way in the world. In the history of the world, there is no other nation other than India to give the message of truth and peace," he said.

He said the country's new education policy has been formulated keeping in mind its culture, ideas and heritage. The country will go in a new direction because education is the core and religion is our heritage and capital, he said.

Dhankhar said even during the coronavirus pandemic, India served the whole world.

India became the fifth largest economy in the world and within a decade, it will be the third largest economy, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 17:56 IST

