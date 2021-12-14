India to produce 5 billion Covid vaccine doses next year: Piyush Goyal

-
ALSO READ
IP waiver for Covid-19 vaccine on Piyush Goyal-WTO chief meet agenda
India set to achieve services export goal of $1 trn by 2030: Piyush Goyal
India must negotiate well on free trade agreements, say experts
Exports at $185 bn till Sept 21, FTP extended till next March: Piyush Goyal
WTO needs to reassess the way it conducts its affairs, says Piyush Goyal
-
India plans to ramp up its Covid vaccine manufacturing capacity and expects to produce 5 billion doses of vaccines in the coming year, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. Addressing an event of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Goyal said India was ready to export as many doses as partner nations require.
“So far this year, we have already administered 1.33 billion doses. We are manufacturing for exports as well. We will export as many doses as other nations need.” “Next year, we plan to produce 5 billion doses,” Goyal said.
India-UAE CEPA
India and the UAE will wrap up the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement by next month, Goyal said while addressing the India Global Forum, UAE-2021 through video conference on Monday.
“Hopefully, by the end of this month or next month, we hope to conclude them so that this would probably be one of the fastest trade agreements between two countries ever made.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU