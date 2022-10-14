There was evidence against Saibaba, acquittal is disappointing: Fadnavis

-
ALSO READ
Bombay HC bench acquits ex-DU professor G N Saibaba in Maoist links case
Ex-DU Professor Saibaba suffered in jail for years due to UAPA, says Owaisi
SC to hear on Saturday Maharashtra's plea against Saibaba's acquittal
Left welcomes Saibaba acquittal, demand release of political prisoners
BJP's Fadnavis terms Maharashtra CM's speech as 'another taunt bomb'
-
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the acquittal of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in a case of alleged Maoist links was "unfortunate and disappointing".
There was a lot of evidence against him but he was acquitted on technical grounds which was unfortunate, Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, told reporters here. "I am thinking what must be the families of our policemen who were martyred in attacks by Naxalites going through after hearing about this. We have approached the Supreme Court against the acquittal and I believe we will get justice," he added. More than eight years after his arrest, the Bombay High Court on Friday acquitted Saibaba, 52, for want of valid sanction for prosecution under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 21:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU