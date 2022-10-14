There was evidence against Saibaba, acquittal is disappointing: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Friday said the acquittal of former Delhi University professor G N in a case of alleged Maoist links was "unfortunate and disappointing".

There was a lot of evidence against him but he was acquitted on technical grounds which was unfortunate, Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, told reporters here. "I am thinking what must be the families of our policemen who were martyred in attacks by Naxalites going through after hearing about this. We have approached the Supreme Court against the acquittal and I believe we will get justice," he added. More than eight years after his arrest, the Bombay High Court on Friday acquitted Saibaba, 52, for want of valid sanction for prosecution under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

