JUST IN
India proud to be friend and partner in liberation war of Bangladesh: Murmu
Uttarakhand avalanche: Search for two mountaineers continues for 11th day
Hundreds join AAP's Gautam in march for abolition of caste, untouchability
BIS should emerge as global player in field of standardisation: Goyal
Defence Expo to be inaugurated by PM on Oct 19 to be country's biggest-ever
Rajnath calls on people to act as responsible riders for nation's growth
Woman's attire not license to outrage her modesty, says Kerala HC
Followed 2017 convention in not announcing HP, Guj polls together: CEC
India emerged much stronger after Covid-19: EAC-PM member Sanjeev Sanyal
PM Modi to address law ministers' conference in Gujarat on Oct 15
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India proud to be friend and partner in liberation war of Bangladesh: Murmu
Sisodia calls for adopting Delhi electricity model across country
Business Standard

There was evidence against Saibaba, acquittal is disappointing: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the acquittal of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in a case of alleged Maoist links was "unfortunate and disappointing"

Topics
Devendra Fadnavis | Saibaba

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the acquittal of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in a case of alleged Maoist links was "unfortunate and disappointing".

There was a lot of evidence against him but he was acquitted on technical grounds which was unfortunate, Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, told reporters here. "I am thinking what must be the families of our policemen who were martyred in attacks by Naxalites going through after hearing about this. We have approached the Supreme Court against the acquittal and I believe we will get justice," he added. More than eight years after his arrest, the Bombay High Court on Friday acquitted Saibaba, 52, for want of valid sanction for prosecution under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Devendra Fadnavis

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 21:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU