JUST IN
India proud to be friend and partner in liberation war of Bangladesh: Murmu
Uttarakhand avalanche: Search for two mountaineers continues for 11th day
Hundreds join AAP's Gautam in march for abolition of caste, untouchability
BIS should emerge as global player in field of standardisation: Goyal
Defence Expo to be inaugurated by PM on Oct 19 to be country's biggest-ever
Rajnath calls on people to act as responsible riders for nation's growth
Woman's attire not license to outrage her modesty, says Kerala HC
Followed 2017 convention in not announcing HP, Guj polls together: CEC
India emerged much stronger after Covid-19: EAC-PM member Sanjeev Sanyal
PM Modi to address law ministers' conference in Gujarat on Oct 15
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
There was evidence against Saibaba, acquittal is disappointing: Fadnavis
Business Standard

Sisodia calls for adopting Delhi electricity model across country

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday called for adopting the Delhi electricity model across the country, observing that focus should be on providing affordable or free supply to people

Topics
Manish Sisodia | Delhi | electricity

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 4, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday called for adopting the Delhi electricity model across the country, observing that focus should be on providing affordable or free supply to people, an official statement said.

Participating in the state power ministers' meet at Udaipur, Sisodia said making electricity prices flexible like that of petrol and diesel will prove to be harmful for the people and power tariff will never come under control, it said.

"If the electricity rates fluctuate on the basis of prices of other commodities in the market, this step of the central government can prove to be dangerous and all the burden will come on the common people," the statement quoting Sisodia said.

In the 21st century, electricity is a basic necessity and in such a situation, the government's focus should be on providing 24-hour power supply at affordable rates or for free to the poor public, he said.

People pay taxes to the government and expect good education, health, electricity, water, road, security and employment facilities. It is absolutely wrong to think tax money be spent on providing cheap or free facilities to the people. he said.

Sisodia claimed the financial condition of many states are bad because they did not provide free electricity to their people. They also did not properly used the tax money, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Manish Sisodia

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 21:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU