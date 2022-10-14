JUST IN
Hundreds join AAP's Gautam in march for abolition of caste, untouchability
BIS should emerge as global player in field of standardisation: Goyal
Defence Expo to be inaugurated by PM on Oct 19 to be country's biggest-ever
Rajnath calls on people to act as responsible riders for nation's growth
Woman's attire not license to outrage her modesty, says Kerala HC
Followed 2017 convention in not announcing HP, Guj polls together: CEC
India emerged much stronger after Covid-19: EAC-PM member Sanjeev Sanyal
PM Modi to address law ministers' conference in Gujarat on Oct 15
Govt navigated global energy challenges well, says Hardeep Puri
Nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant carries successful launch of missile
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Hundreds join AAP's Gautam in march for abolition of caste, untouchability
India proud to be friend and partner in liberation war of Bangladesh: Murmu
Business Standard

Uttarakhand avalanche: Search for two mountaineers continues for 11th day

Search for the two mountaineers who continue to be missing after the October 4 avalanche in the district went on for the 11th day on Friday amid bad weather.

Topics
Uttarakhand | Avalanche | Mountaineers

Press Trust of India  |  Uttarkashi 

Avalanche-hit Uttarakhand
Representative Image

Search for the two mountaineers who continue to be missing after the October 4 avalanche in the district went on for the 11th day on Friday amid bad weather.

Meanwhile, one more body recovered earlier was brought to the district hospital here to be handed over to the relatives after a post-mortem.

Inclement weather at the avalanche site located at an altitude of 17,000 feet near Draupadi ka Danda-II peak has been hampering search and rescue efforts for nearly a week.

Two mountaineers out of a team of 29 are still missing, Registrar of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering Vishal Ranjan said.

Twenty-seven bodies have already been recovered and brought down, he said.

Those who went missing after the avalanche are said to have fallen into a crevasse.

However, the body of trainee mountaineer Sourav Biswas from West Bengal, which had been recovered earlier was brought to the ITBP camp at Matli and then to the district hospital here on Friday, he said.

The body will be handed over to relatives after an autopsy, Ranjan said.

He also expressed hope that the two mountaineers still missing will be found over the next 48 hours if the weather permits.

A combined search and rescue operation by the SDRF, Indian Army, NIM instructors and a team from the High Altitude Warriors School (J&k) is still underway, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttarakhand

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 21:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU