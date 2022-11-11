JUST IN
Area under moderately dense mangroves fell in 10 years, shows data
Scientists say global warming beyond 1.5 degrees threshold likely
Climate projections again point to 2.7C rise if policies don't improve
COP27: India insists on new global climate finance target by 2024
COP27 hosts launch plan to build climate resilience for 4 billion by 2030
Energy colonialism, climate reparations: COP27 and key concepts to know
COP27: CDRI to propose climate-change adaptation projects on Nov 17
Punjab may witness 20% rise in aerosol pollution in 2023, says study
Mangroves can help meet NDC targets, India can share experience: Minister
Mangroves as carbon sink: India joins five-nation alliance at COP27
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
Delhi-NCR air quality deteriorating, GRAP stage III curbs to continue: CAQM
J&K govt working to ensure equal rights, opportunities for all: LG Sinha
Business Standard

Top Indian unicorn founders, venture capitalists back Green Startup Pledge

World's first climate pledge for startups is backed by India's leading VC funds and supported by entrepreneurs including Nithin Kamath, Deepinder Goyal and Bhavish Aggarwal

Topics
unicorn companies | venture capitalists | COP27

Peerzada Abrar  |  Bengaluru 

startups, unicorn, funding, fintech, MSME, listing, companies

Top Indian unicorn founders and venture capitalists have come together to back ‘The Green Startup Pledge (GSP), the world's first climate pledge for startups and for building a green economy.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on unicorn companies

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 20:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.