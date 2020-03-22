India unites to thank health workers; clap hands, bang utensils from houses

The country wore an eerie silence since Sunday morning, as the citizens responded overwhelmingly to the call of 'Janata Curfew'. But as the clock struck five in the evening, neighbourhoods across the nation came out on their roof, balconies, equipped with bells, conch shells, utensils, firecrackers — to express their gratitude to the medical professionals, health and sanitation workers, who are leading the battle against from the frontline.

#WATCH: Singaporeans of Indian origin join in to clap and ring bells at 5 pm IST, to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic in India. pic.twitter.com/dkqtHI2Ikt — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Visuals of people of all age groups ringing bells, blowing conch shells, beating metal plates or simply clapping their hands started pouring on social media from across the country.

WATCH: People come out on their balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/dIzBYF5ELq — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

These visuals spread a message of solidarity across the country, where the number of positive Covid-19 cases has seen a steep rise along with 7 deaths.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clangs bell in Gorakhpur to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/6mnK29Xzqy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2020

Earlier, PM Modi had asked people to observe the curfew, to stop the spread of the virus and express gratitude to the medical professionals and health workers.

#WATCH Delhi: People wave the tricolour outside Jama Masjid to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/byHlaBgFbR — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the central government has locked down 75 districts across the country, and Railway Ministry announced the suspension of all trains and metro rail services till March 31.

All forms of inter-state transit have also been suspended, to check the spread of the virus. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also banned all domestic flights to Delhi, and ordered lock down of the capital till March 31.

#WATCH: People come out on their terraces and balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. Visuals from Noida. pic.twitter.com/QkFPCEKv6I — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 22, 2020

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clangs bell in Gorakhpur to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/6mnK29Xzqy

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP)