Delhi Police invoke Section 144, prohibit 'demonstration, protests'
India unites to thank health workers; clap hands, bang utensils from houses

As the clock struck five in the evening, neighbourhoods across the nation came out on their roof, balconies, equipped with bells, conch shells, utensils, firecrackers - to express their gratitude.

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mumbai residents come out of their homes to cheer health workers. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
The country wore an eerie silence since Sunday morning, as the citizens responded overwhelmingly to the call of 'Janata Curfew'. But as the clock struck five in the evening, neighbourhoods across the nation came out on their roof, balconies, equipped with bells, conch shells, utensils, firecrackers — to express their gratitude to the medical professionals, health and sanitation workers, who are leading the battle against coronavirus from the frontline.

Visuals of people of all age groups ringing bells, blowing conch shells, beating metal plates or simply clapping their hands started pouring on social media from across the country.

These visuals spread a message of solidarity across the country, where the number of positive Covid-19 cases has seen a steep rise along with 7 deaths.

Earlier, PM Modi had asked people to observe the curfew, to stop the spread of the virus and express gratitude to the medical professionals and health workers.

Meanwhile, the central government has locked down 75 districts across the country, and Railway Ministry announced the suspension of all trains and metro rail services till March 31.

All forms of inter-state transit have also been suspended, to check the spread of the virus. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has also banned all domestic flights to Delhi, and ordered lock down of the national capital till March 31.

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath clangs bell in Gorakhpur to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/6mnK29Xzqy

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP)
First Published: Sun, March 22 2020. 18:38 IST

