India, US join to conduct integrated maritime engagements in Indian Ocean

The United States Navy and Indian armed forces again joined together to conduct integrated sea and air engagements off the coast of India on June 23 and 24.

According to a press release, the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG 5) participated in joint multi-domain engagements with the and Air Force. These engagements are designed to build on the high-calibre integration achieved during the Theodore Roosevelt Strike Group engagement in March 2021.

"Our nations share a common interest in a secure Indo-Pacific," said Rear Admiral Will Pennington, commander, Carrier Strike Group 5/Task Force 70. "Working collectively with like-minded nations to provide full-spectrum awareness and defense of the vast expanse ensures stability in the region."

According to the release, the integration of Indian forces sharpens the regional maritime security construct to uphold a rules-based maritime order in the Region.

Indian participating forces include a Kolkata-class guided-missile destroyer INS Kochi (D 64), a Talwar-class frigate INS Teg (F 45), a P-8I maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft, MiG-29K fighters from the Air Squadron 303, and Su-30 fighter aircrafts from the Indian Air Force 222 Squadron.

"Flying with our counterparts from the and Air Force has been a great opportunity for the aircrew assigned to CTF 70, providing challenging airborne scenarios necessary for building the confidence to operate effectively together within the Indo-Pacific region," said Commander Daniel O'Hara, commanding officer, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102.

"We developed critical relationships that we hope to renew in the near future with a shared and continued focus on multi- interoperability and the highest levels of professional airmanship," added O'Hara.

The events included an anti-submarine exercise, aerial exercises like dissimilar aircraft combat training (DACT), detect-to-engage sequence, helicopter cross-decking, and formation maneuvering.

The series of at-sea exercises reinforced the converging maritime interests of the United States and India, coming on the heels of US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Indian Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar's meeting at the Pentagon in May as part of India's first cabinet-level visit to Washington, DC during the Biden-Harris administration, as per the release.

Austin visited India during his first international trip in March, highlighting the importance that the Department of Defense places on this strategic partnership.

The strike group is committed to upholding US security agreements with regional allies and partners, demonstrating the capability of forward-deployed naval forces to quickly respond across the region.

CSG 5 includes the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the embarked staffs of Task Force 70 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), as well as aircraft from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5.

