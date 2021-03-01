PM Modi to inaugurate three-day Maritime India Summit 2021 on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
India, Japan discuss regional security; call for free, open maritime order
What happens when business tycoons abandon their giant cargo ships
Deendayal Port to sign MoUs worth Rs 3,824 cr at Maritime India Summit 2021
India's own GPS-like navigation system NavIC gets IMO recognition
Explained: How to get humans to travel through near-vacuum tubes
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Maritime India Summit 2021' via video conference on Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office said.
The Maritime India Summit 2021 is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on a virtual platform from March 2-4.
The summit will visualise a roadmap for India's maritime sector for the next decade and will work to propel India to the forefront of the global maritime sector, the statement said.
Eminent speakers from several countries are expected to attend the summit and explore the potential business opportunities and investments in Indian Maritime domain, it said.
Denmark is the partner country for the three-day summit.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU