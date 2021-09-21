India warns of 'reciprocal measures' if UK doesn't recognise Covishield

India has termed the UK government's move to treat fully vaccinated Indians as unvaccinated as a "discriminatory policy" and indicated that it has the right to take "reciprocal action".

Last Friday the United Kingdom introduced a new system for international travel removing the home isolation requirement for vaccinated individuals from certain countries. The benefit has been extended to an extra seventeen countries including those in Asia and the Caribbean. India, however, has not been included in the list and Indian passengers (even those with two doses of Covishield) would have to self isolate for ten days upon arrival in the UK as per existing norms. This sparked an outcry from politicians and ordinary public and forced the government to raise the issue with the UK government.

“Covishield is a licenced product of a UK company manufactured in India. We have supplied five million doses of Covishield to the UK on its request. Therefore non-recognition of Covishield is a discriminatory policy and impacts those citizens travelling to the UK,” foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar too raised concerns on the issue during his first interaction with UK counterpart Liz Truss and urged for a resolution in mutual interest. Certain assurances have been given that the issue will be resolved, Shringla said, referring to the foreign ministers’ meeting.

India has recognised four Covid vaccines but has used only the Oxford AstraZeneca licensed Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin in its immunisation drive. While Covishield has been recognised by the World Health Organisation, Covaxin’s approval is pending.

Over 85 per cent of Indians have been vaccinated by Covishield.

The Indian government has been discussing the issue of vaccine recognition with the UK and European Union for the past few months. Several European countries began accepting Covishield vaccine after India threatened retaliatory action.

“We have offered some of our partner countries the option of mutual recognition of vaccine certificates. These are reciprocal measures. We will see how it goes but if we don’t get satisfaction we will be within our right to impose reciprocal measures,” Shringla stated.

“The UK is committed to opening up international travel again as soon as is practicable and this announcement is a further step to enable people to travel more freely again, in a safe and sustainable way, while protecting public health. We are engaging with the Government of India to explore how we could expand UK recognition of vaccine certification to people vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India,” the British High Commission said in a statement.

As per the current norms, UK accepts visa applications for all categories in India and does not require vaccination for entry. Passengers, however, are required to take a pre-departure Covid test and tests on second and eighth day upon arrival apart from self isolation. Passengers can also shorten to reduce their home quarantine to around five days under its test to release scheme.

India on its part does not insist on vaccination and has done away with institutional quarantine for foreigners entering India. A pre-arrival RT-PCR is required for all and post arrival test is required for passengers from certain countries as per norms.

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonwalla had said on Monday that countries across the world need to harmonise vaccine certification on priority. Earlier in July, the global Covid19 vaccine initiative for equitable distribution and access had urged nations to recognise all World Health Organisation (WHO) approved Covid19 shots.

Serum Institute of India (SII) had applied to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) through British drug major AstraZeneca to include its manufacturing sites as authorized sites for making Vaxzevria Covid19 vaccine. This was done a few months back.

Covishield is the Indian brand name of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine which SII makes under a licensing agreement. SII has also submitted data to show that Covishield and Vaxzevria are identical – both with UK MHRA and the EU authorities.

Sources close to the development indicated that so far, the EMA nod has not come in for SII’s sites. “SII’s Indian sites are yet to be included as authorised manufacturing sites of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine,” said the source.

Meanwhile, teams from the UK-MHRA had visited the Pune facilities of SII in March and the company has also supplied Covishield vaccines to the UK for its national immunisation mission. The source cited above added that Covishield is recognised by UK-MHRA; and SII has supplied this vaccine to the UK and Canada apart from the low and medium income countries (LMICs).