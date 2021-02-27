Indian Air Force precision strike to mark 2 years of Balakot ops

-
ALSO READ
BSF finds 150-metre cross-border tunnel along Jammu and Kashmir border
Pakistan targets forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district
Pakistani troops shell two sectors along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch
Pakistan continues ceasefire violation on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch
J&K: Temple, houses hit by bullets as Pak violates ceasefire along IB, LoC
-
The Indian Air Force carried out a long range precision strike against a practice target to mark the second anniversary of the Balakot operation.
The strike was carried out by members of the same squadron who carried out the actual operations. The strike took place in Rajasthan sector recently.
In the meantime, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria on Saturday flew a multi aircraft sortie with the units to commemorate the occasion along with the squadron pilots.
The Balakot air strike completes two years on February 26. The strike was carried out at terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in response to the deadly Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.
It was the first aerial assault carried out by India in Pakistan after the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.
On February 26, 2019, at around 3.30 a.m., 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and destroyed the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot.
The Balakot air strike demonstrated India's prowess to retaliate to Pakistan's sinister intentions.
Codenamed as 'Operation Bandar', the air strike was conducted by the seventh and ninth squadrons of the Indian Air Force.
After the strike, over two dozen fighter planes, including F-16s left Pakistani bases aiming to hit Indian military installations. But the Indian Air Force in anticipation of such an attack was ready and an aerial dogfight ensued. It ended with an Indian pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, shooting down an F-16 fighter plane of Pakistan and getting hit in the process.
Wing Commander Varthaman exited safely but was captured. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan announced his capture. India demanded his unconditional and safe return.
Back then, the US played a role in the release of Abhinandan. He safely returned to India.
--IANS
sk/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU