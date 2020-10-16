Pakistan continues ceasefire violation on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan targets forward areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district
Pakistani troops shell two sectors along LoC in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch
Pakistan army resorts to heavy shelling along LoC in Kashmir's Poonch
Pakistani troops shell three sectors along LoC in Jammu-Kashmir's Poonch
Soldier killed in Pak firing in Jammu and Kashmir's Krishna Ghati sector
-
Continuing unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC), Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling to target Indian positions on Friday in J&K's Poonch district.
Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Devender Anand said, "At about 5.15 a.m. today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district. The Indian army retaliated befittingly."
A JCO of the army was injured in Pakistan ceasefire violation on the LoC in the same district on Thursday.
Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has been violating with impunity the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.
24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in nearly 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC in J&K since January 2020.
--IANS
sq/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU