Indian-American NGO sends over 200 relief material boxes to Turkiye, Syria

Indian-American non-profit organisation Sewa International Houston's AmeriCorps team dispatched over 200 boxes of relief material for the victims of the devastating earthquake in Turkiye and Syria, which killed over 46,000 people.

They organised a donation drive over the weekend to gather essentials for those impacted by the 7.8 magnitude quake, which hit Tukriye and on February 6.

People from different communities all over Houston came together to donate hundreds of items which filled over 200 boxes.

Sewa AmeriCorps partnered with the National Association of Christian Churches (NACC) for the delivery of these goods to both Turkiye and .

Former president of Sewa International, Manju Gupta, came to donate items in the drive and said, This is amazing work. It needed a lot of planning, hard work, and dedication to get this done. Kudos to the Sewa International and AmeriCorps team.

Sewa International also started a Facebook fundraising campaign for earthquake victims, which has raised USD 15,000.

Volunteers from Food For Life (FFL), Sewa International's partner organisation, started relief work in Turkiye's earthquake-hit areas, serving about 800-1,200 meals daily in villages near Antakya, the capital of Hatay Province.

Kira Reyna, a Sewa-AmeriCorps member and the team lead for this drive, said, I am completely overwhelmed with gratitude at the response we have received from the community, especially considering that this drive was announced on Monday and took place on Saturday. The amount of love, compassion, generosity and sense of community that came from this event was just incredible and I'm overjoyed to have been a part of it.

