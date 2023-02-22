JUST IN
India has world's fourth largest jet-engine powered passenger plane fleet
Business Standard

UAE willing to contribute to India's 500GW clean energy goal: Al Jaber

He also said the goal of limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial level is "just non-negotiable"

Topics
UAE | clean energy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

**EDS: HANDOUT PHOTO MADE AVAILABLE FROM PIB ON THURSDAY, MAY 26, 2022** New Delhi: Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav signs an MoU on climate action with UAE Minister of Climate Envoy, Industry and Advanced Techn
Sultan Al Jaber( L) Bhupender Yadav (R)

The UAE will explore all opportunities of partnership with India to contribute to New Delhi's high-growth-low-carbon pathway, Sultan Al Jaber, the COP28 president-designate, said on Wednesday.

He also said the goal of limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial level is "just non-negotiable".

Al Jaber said India is on its way to becoming the third largest economy in the world and this makes it one of the largest consumers of energy. As such, India's sustainable development is critical not just for itself but for the whole world.

"India's goal of adding 500 gigawatt of clean energy in next seven years is a true and a powerful statement of intent. As one of the largest investors in renewable energy, the UAE and Masdar (renewable energy investing firm) will explore all opportunities of partnership with India to contribute to its high-growth-low-carbon pathway," he said.

"Keeping the goal of 1.5 (degrees Celsius) alive is just non-negotiable. And, it is also clear that we cannot continue business as usual. It simply won't get us there," the UAE's climate envoy said at the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) organised by The Energy and Resources Institute here.

"We need a true, comprehensive paradigm shift in our approach to adaptation, mitigation, finance and loss and damage," he said.

Keeping the goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius alive means taking action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming 1.5 degrees Celsius from the pre-industrial level to and prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 18:22 IST

