Indian Army chief General Naravane on a five-day visit to Bangladesh

Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Thursday proceeded on a five-day visit to to enhance defence cooperation and strong between the two nations.

The information about his visit was shared by the Twitter handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army).

"General MM Naravane #COAS proceeded on a five-day visit to # The visit aims to further enhance the defence cooperation and strong between # and # #IndiaBangladeshFriendship," tweeted ADG PI -

Earlier, the delegation arrived in Dhaka on April 4 to participate in a multinational military exercise named 'Shantir Ogroshena 2021' (Front Runner of the Peace).

The Multinational Military Exercise is being held from April 4-12 to mark the birth centenary of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the liberation of Bangladesh.

