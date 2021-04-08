Indian Army chief General Naravane on a five-day visit to Bangladesh

-
Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane on Thursday proceeded on a five-day visit to Bangladesh to enhance defence cooperation and strong bilateral ties between the two nations.
The information about his visit was shared by the Twitter handle of the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army).
"General MM Naravane #COAS proceeded on a five-day visit to #Bangladesh. The visit aims to further enhance the defence cooperation and strong bilateral ties between #India and #Bangladesh. #IndiaBangladeshFriendship," tweeted ADG PI - Indian Army.
Earlier, the Indian Army delegation arrived in Dhaka on April 4 to participate in a multinational military exercise named 'Shantir Ogroshena 2021' (Front Runner of the Peace).
The Multinational Military Exercise is being held from April 4-12 to mark the birth centenary of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the liberation of Bangladesh.
