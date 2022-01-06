Six killed in gas leak in Gujarat's Surat, 20 others hospitalised

-
Six people have died and 20 others have been hospitalised in an incident of a gas leak at a company in Sachin GIDC area of Gujarat's Surat on Thursday.
"Six people died and 20 others were admitted to the civil hospital after gas leakage at a company in Sachin GIDC area of Surat early morning today," the In-Charge Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Omkar Chaudhary informed.
Further details are awaited.
