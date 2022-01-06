Six killed in gas leak in Gujarat's Surat, 20 others hospitalised

Six people have died and 20 others have been hospitalised in an incident of a gas leak at a company in Sachin GIDC area of Gujarat's on Thursday.

"Six people died and 20 others were admitted to the civil hospital after at a company in Sachin GIDC area of early morning today," the In-Charge Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Omkar Chaudhary informed.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)