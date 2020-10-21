Indian Army hands over Chinese soldier apprehended in eastern Ladakh

-
ALSO READ
China hopes its missing soldier held by Indian Army will be released soon
China fired shots in air, tried to close in on our position in Ladakh: Army
Border dispute created as if it was under a mission: Rajnath on Ladakh row
Chinese troops move back by 2 km at LAC friction points in Eastern Ladakh
7th Sino-India military talks 'positive', but no breakthrough in sight
-
The Indian Army on Wednesday handed over a Chinese soldier who was apprehended in eastern Ladakh to China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), the Chinese Defence Ministry said.
The Chinese soldier was apprehended by the Indian Army in the Demchok sector of eastern Ladakh on Monday after he had "strayed" across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), an incident that comes amid a massive deployment of troops by the two militaries in the region following the border standoff since May.
"According to the relevant agreement between China and India, the Chinese PLA soldier, who went missing while helping local herdsmen find the lost yak near the China-India border on Sunday, has been returned to the Chinese border troops by the Indian Army early on the morning of October 21, 2020 a statement by the Chinese Ministry of Defence said here.
The Indian Army said in a statement on Monday that the soldier, a Corporal in the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), has been identified as Wang Ya Long and he will be returned to the Chinese military at the Chushul-Moldo border point after completion of formalities.
"China hopes that India will hand over soon the Chinese soldier who got lost in China-India border areas on the evening of October 18 when helping local herdsmen retrieve a yak at their request," said Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for the Western Theatre Command of the PLA said in a statement on Monday night.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU