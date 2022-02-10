Indian Army is alive to threats in the cyber domain: Gen Naravane

The is alive to the threats in the cyber domain and it has taken a number of steps to consolidate its capabilities to deal with them, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane said on Thursday.

He made the comments while felicitating the winners of a hackathon during an online ceremony.

To promote proficiency and expertise in the use of emerging technologies, a first-of-its-kind hackathon was conducted at the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) in Mhow, the Army said.

The event, 'Sainya Ranakshetram', was conducted from October 1 to December 31 and 15,000 participants took part.

"While acknowledging that cyber threats from a host of actors were one of the most critical challenges faced by the nation today, the Chief of Army Staff said the was alive to the threat and had taken a number of steps to consolidate its capabilities in the cyber domain," the Army said in a statement.

