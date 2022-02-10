Govt makes 3-point seat belts mandatory for front-facing passengers in car

-
The government has made it mandatory for automakers to provide three-point seat belts for all front-facing passengers in a car.
The norm will also be applicable for the middle seat in the rear row of a car, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said at a press conference on Thursday.
"I have signed a file yesterday to make it mandatory for automakers to provide three-point seat belts for all the front facing passengers in a car," the road transport and highways minister said.
Presently, only the front seats and two rear seats in most cars produced in the country have three-point seat belts. However, the centre or middle rear seat in these cars come equipped with only a two-point or lap seat belt, similar to the ones provided in aircraft seats.
Gadkari said as many as 1.5 lakh people die every year in 5 lakh road accidents in the country.
