Karnataka: Classes 9, 10 to reopen from Monday; PUC, degree colleges later

Following the High Court's directions, the government on Thursday decided to resume classes for high school students up to class 10 from February 14, and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter.

The decision was arrived at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with Ministers of Home, Primary and Secondary Education, Higher Education Departments, and senior officials.

"The three-judge bench has said that they will hear the case on a day-to-day basis and that everyone should maintain peace, and not to wear religious dress at colleges until then (order). They have also given instruction for reopening of educational institutions," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, discussions were held at the meeting aimed at establishing peace at school and college campuses and creating an atmosphere for students to study together, and to maintain law and order.

"It has been decided that high school classes up to class 10 will start functioning from Monday and in the second stage PUC and degree colleges will start, the dates will be announced in the due course," he said.

The High court hearing the Hijab issue on Thursday asked students not to insist on wearing religious garment on campuses of educational institutions, till the disposal of the matter.

Posting the matter for Monday, the court also said the educational institutions can resume classes for the students.

The three-judge full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit, which was formed on Wednesday, also said it wants the matter to be resolved at the earliest but till that time peace and tranquillity is to be maintained.

The Chief Minister said he has called a meeting of Ministers with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendent of Police, Deputy Director of Public Instruction and CEOs of Zilla Panchayats of all districts on Friday evening via video conferencing to gather information about the ground situation in the districts and to give certain directions.

"Our Ministers, Education Minister, Home Minister and I will be in constant touch with senior officials, who have been instructed to remain in touch with district and taluk level officials. We will have to maintain peace, law and order until the High Court comes out with a final order and all the necessary steps are being taken in this regard," he said, as he complimented students for maintaining peace during the last two days.

As protests for and against the hijab intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government declared a holiday to all high schools and colleges in the state for three days, from Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Bommai urged upon everyone including politicians, not to make statements that incite people and to maintain peace.

