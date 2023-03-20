JUST IN
GDP to grow at 7% in FY23, inflation set to moderate: FinMin Report
Business Standard

Indian consulate building in San Francisco attacked by Khalistan supporters

Videos of a mob attacking the Indian consulate in the US city of San Francisco have surfaced

Topics
United States | Khalistan movement

IANS  |  Washington 

Amritpal Singh
Photo: ANI

Even as the brouhaha over the incident of the tricolour being pulled down at the Indian High Commission building in London had barely died down, videos of a mob attacking the Indian consulate in the US city of San Francisco have surfaced.

As per reports, with loud music playing in the background, a large mob is seen in the video, attacking the Indian consulate, spray-painting a huge graffiti on its outer wall, saying "Free Amritpal".

In fact, according to reports, several videos, apparently filmed by the miscreants themselves, showed men breaking glass doors and windows of the consulate building with butts of poles with Khalistani flags.

Employees of the consulate were later seen removing the flags in the videos, when suddenly a mob can seen breaking through a barricade from behind which they were shouting slogans. The employees can be seen running inside the building with the protestors trying to follow them.

Videos further showed that after doors of the consulate were slammed shut on their faces, the protestors starting hitting them with flags, while one of them smashed the windows of the building with a sword.

--IANS

ans/vd

 

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 21:56 IST

