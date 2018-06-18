Indian forces kill 2 terrorists in Kashmir's Bandipora, encounter underway

Two militants were killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the Army said.

The operation comes a day after the Centre announced its decision not to extend the ceasefire in the state.

An Army official said that security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Bandipora district this morning following information about presence of militants in the area.

He said two militants have been killed so far even as the operation continues to be in progress.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was not immediately known.

Security forces have adopted a proactive approach setting up check barriers at various places across the valley including the summer capital of the state.

Police and other security agencies were carrying out random checks of vehicles entering the city at various places.

The intensification in the area domination operations and checking of vehicles comes in the wake of significant rise in number of attacks on security forces in the city during the month of Ramzan.