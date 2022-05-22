Indian industry, 'Make in India' ray of hope for global growth: PM Modi

-
The Indian industry and the "Make in India" initiative are turning out to be a "ray of hope" for global growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday and asserted that the country is preserving and promoting its antiquity, while also strengthening its innovation and modernity.
Modi made the remarks in his message on the 80th birthday celebrations of Sri Ganapaty Sachchidananda Swami via video-conferencing.
Sachchidananda Swami founded the Avadhoota Datta Peetham, an international spiritual, cultural and social welfare organisation.
In his remarks, Modi, in the context of the auspicious occasion falling during the period of "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav", recalled the teaching of seers to stress on putting others before self.
"With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas', the country is calling for collective pledges. Today, the country is preserving and promoting its antiquity and, at the same time, giving strength to its innovation and modernity," the prime minister said.
"Today, the identity of India is yoga as well as youth. Today, the world is looking at our startups as its future. Our industry and our Make in India are turning out to be a ray of hope for global growth," he asserted, adding that people have to work towards achieving these resolutions.
Modi said he would like spiritual centres to be centres of inspiration in this direction as well.
He greeted Sachchidananda Swamy and his followers on the occasion and noted the dedication of the "Hanumat Dwar" entrance arch by seers and the special guests.
Quoting scriptures, Modi said the life of Sachchidananda Swamy is a living example of the fact that seers emerge for the welfare of humanity and their lives are intertwined with social progress and human welfare.
The prime minister expressed satisfaction that at the Avadhoota Datta Peetham, modernity is also nurtured along with spirituality.
He cited the grand Hanuman temple in Mysuru with 3D mapping, a light-and-sound show and a bird park with a modern management.
Modi noted that apart from being a great centre for the study of the Vedas, the Avadhoota Datta Peetham is undertaking impactful innovation in using music for health purposes.
"This use of science for nature, this amalgamation of technology with spirituality is the soul of a dynamic India. I am happy that with the efforts of seers like Swamiji, today the youngsters of the country are getting acquainted with the strength of their traditions and taking them forward," he said.
Noting its work in the preservation of nature and the service of birds, the prime minister urged the Avadhoota Datta Peetham to work for water and river conservation as well.
Lauding the organisation's contribution in the Swachh Bharat Mission, he also asked for its contribution in the campaign for 75 "Amrit Sarovar" in every district.
